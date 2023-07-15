Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity

At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about. (Source: WJLA)
By WJLA staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023
WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about. He just celebrated his 104th birthday.

Walters brags that he’s gotten this far without taking any medication.

He also has a big sense of humor.

“People always ask, ‘What do you attribute it [living this long] to?’ And I always say I have two good friends: Jim Beam and Jack Daniels,” Walters said.

When he was 22, Walters had his pilot’s license and enlisted in the Air Force.

Now, he is the only crew member from his squadron still alive.

Asked what advice he would give the younger generation, Walters said he would tell them if they really want something then they have to be willing to work for it.

And, if they fail, they should “Get back up and get back to it.”

