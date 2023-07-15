SMOKY HAZE & STORM CHANCES WILL LINGER INTO SUNDAY

An AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect through at least noon Sunday due to smoky haze from Canadian wildfires. Folks sensitive to this type of pollution may continue to have issues... but gradual improvement in air quality is expected by late in the day.

Sunday will start of quiet and dry but spotty showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening. While severe weather is unlikely, a few storms could contain gusty winds and small hail. Most spots probably WON’T see any rain during the day but keep an eye on radar via your First Alert Weather App. Look for highs in the 70s to low 80s with westerly winds 10 to 20 mph.

The work week will start off quiet with highs in the 70s on Monday. While a stray shower is possible, most of us will remain dry and just partly cloudy. Low 80s are possible again on Tuesday.

Our next weather maker will move in late Wednesday and Thursday. This area of low pressure and cold front will give our area another opportunity for rain & storms. We’ll keep watching to see if there is any severe weather potential over the next few days so stay tuned.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

SUNDAY: W 10-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-3″

MONDAY: WNW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Isolated evening storms (NORTH). Lingering smoky haze. LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Hazy sun & clouds. Spotty PM & early evening storms possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Cooler & less humid. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of late day showers & storms. More humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Chance of showers & storms. Humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 60

FRIDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. HIGH: 83

