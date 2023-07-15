SCATTERED PM STORMS, POOR AIR QUALITY ON SATURDAY

Scattered storms will end across eastern Wisconsin early Saturday morning. Although skies will clear, wildfire smoke will be increasing overhead. It also moves in at the ground and our air quality may become UNHEALTHY at times on Saturday. An Air Quality Advisory is in effect across Wisconsin until Noon Sunday.

Skies will otherwise be mostly sunny, but given the smoke, you won’t see much blue sky. It will be a warm morning with temperatures in the 60s. We’ll warm up quickly and highs should push into the 80s once again. The humid conditions will also continue. The first half of the day should be dry, but scattered storms will develop during the afternoon. While widespread severe weather is not expected, given the warm temps and humidity, strong storms are possible. Any rain should fade away by the night and lows will fall into the 50s and 60s.

The humidity and smoke should begin to diminish on Sunday, but there could still be spotty PM storms. It won’t be quite as warm with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The start of next week should be pleasant with only a stray shower expected Monday across northern areas. The humidity will be lower and Monday’s highs will stay in the 70s. The rest of the week will be warmer with highs in the 80s once again. Tuesday should be dry, but storms are back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: SW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Storms end by the early morning. Clearing late. A bit muggy. Wildfire smoke increases. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Smoky sunshine... poor air quality. Warm and humid. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A spotty storm is possible. Breezy with less humidity late. Air quality gradually improves. HIGH: 82 LOW: 57

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and a little cooler. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. A chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. A chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and continued warm. HIGH: 83

