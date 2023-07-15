Police: Man shoots, kills attacker after hearing women screaming for help in hotel room

Texas police say a man who was reportedly attacking women in a hotel room was shot and killed. (Source: KWTX)
By Megan Boyd and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Police in Texas say a man is dead after an overnight shooting at a hotel.

KWTX reports that the shooting occurred at about 3 a.m. Saturday at Hotel Indigo in downtown Waco.

According to police, the situation started when a hotel guest heard women screaming for help from a nearby room.

The unidentified guest located where the screams were coming from and found a man and three women involved in a fight.

Police said the guest ended up shooting and killing the man after he started attacking him.

Emergency crews transported the man to a nearby hospital, but he was pronounced deceased.

One of the women involved suffered a minor injury, according to police.

Authorities said their investigation continues with the shooter not currently facing any charges.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay man known internationally as ‘Uncle Fester’ arrested on drug charges
Green Bay man known internationally as ‘Uncle Fester’ arrested on drug charges
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
The 17-year-old father talks about his 9-month-old son, who police said died after drugs were...
9-month-old baby dies after teen mom put fentanyl in his bottle, sheriff says

Latest News

Staff at the Fiorito restaurant pose in front of a mural of Lionel Messi to celebrate after the...
Lionel Messi makes it official and signs with Inter Miami, Major League Soccer
FILE - Rev. Jesse Jackson talks with the media at a press conference before the start of his...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971
People, who are homeless, try to cool down with chilled water outside the Justa Center, a day...
US Southwest swelters under dangerous heat wave, with new records on track
The passenger in the car, 48-year-old Erin Kelly, of Marshall, Virginia was pronounced dead at...
Passenger dies after car crashes during rally race