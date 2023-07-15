More than 70 years later: A famous quartet is honored in Two Rivers

The Schmitt Brothers Quartet
The Schmitt Brothers Quartet(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - They won a special singing title back in 1951: The Schmitt Brothers are a famous quartet that helped put Two Rivers on the map.

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, a stage was dedicated in honor of the group at Two Rivers’ Central Park. The extended Schmitt Family pitched in more than $122,000 to secure financing for the overall $1.6 million park improvement project - of which the stage is a part.

The stage is in the same park where Two Rivers welcomed the brothers after they won their title decades ago.

P.T. Rivers is the family historian and the author of the book “The Schmitt Brothers”.

She was on hand to participate in the event: “The inside story is that I wrote the book, and Mayor Jim Schmitt send me an email saying ‘this is fabulous’, he was really excited about the book.

And I emailed back to him I said, you know, it’s really odd, that they put Two Rivers on the map and there’s nothing in Two Rivers, there’s no plaque, there’s no statue there’s nothing here to commemorate that. And he went, he knows the city manager quite well and he called him and said, ‘You know, we should do something.’ And the city manager happened to be in the middle of this big park renovation. He said ‘You know, we are doing a stage, what better memorial could you have for a singing group than a stage?’”

The quartet sang together for 35 years. The brothers performed all across the country and even had appearances on some popular shows including Ed Sullivan, Arthur Godfrey, and Lawrence Welk.

The Schmitt Brothers Stage in Two Rivers
The Schmitt Brothers Stage in Two Rivers(WBAY)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay man known internationally as ‘Uncle Fester’ arrested on drug charges
Green Bay man known internationally as ‘Uncle Fester’ arrested on drug charges
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Peonies in Marion
SMALL TOWNS: Marion farmer turns cropland into gardens of peonies

Latest News

Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Electrical fire in attic causes $85,000 worth of damage in Green Bay
Fatal crash generic
Marinette Police searching for suspect vehicle after deadly hit-and-run
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history
Sanju Paudel in court on July 14, 2023
Sanju Paudel will have to face one count of selling alcohol to minors resulting in death