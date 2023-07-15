More than 70 years later: A famous quartet is honored in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - They won a special singing title back in 1951: The Schmitt Brothers are a famous quartet that helped put Two Rivers on the map.

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, a stage was dedicated in honor of the group at Two Rivers’ Central Park. The extended Schmitt Family pitched in more than $122,000 to secure financing for the overall $1.6 million park improvement project - of which the stage is a part.

The stage is in the same park where Two Rivers welcomed the brothers after they won their title decades ago.

P.T. Rivers is the family historian and the author of the book “The Schmitt Brothers”.

She was on hand to participate in the event: “The inside story is that I wrote the book, and Mayor Jim Schmitt send me an email saying ‘this is fabulous’, he was really excited about the book.

And I emailed back to him I said, you know, it’s really odd, that they put Two Rivers on the map and there’s nothing in Two Rivers, there’s no plaque, there’s no statue there’s nothing here to commemorate that. And he went, he knows the city manager quite well and he called him and said, ‘You know, we should do something.’ And the city manager happened to be in the middle of this big park renovation. He said ‘You know, we are doing a stage, what better memorial could you have for a singing group than a stage?’”

The quartet sang together for 35 years. The brothers performed all across the country and even had appearances on some popular shows including Ed Sullivan, Arthur Godfrey, and Lawrence Welk.

The Schmitt Brothers Stage in Two Rivers (WBAY)

