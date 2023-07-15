Marinette Police searching for suspect vehicle after deadly hit-and-run

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette Police say a man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in the city of Marinette. Police say they’re currently searching for the suspect that fled the scene.

Officials were called at 2:18 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man on a bike that had been hit by a vehicle on the Highway 41 Interstate Bridge.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 48-year-old man unresponsive. Officers immediately started to render life saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

This is an ongoing active investigation and the Marinette Police Department is currently trying to locate a suspect vehicle that fled the scene. Authorities are asking the public to please contact the Marinette Police Department with any information at (715) 732-5200.

