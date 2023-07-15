Ingold back home to host football camp, ready for fifth NFL season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Port grad and former Badger Alec Ingold is entering his fifth year in the NFL, his second with the Dolphins, but he still makes sure to come back home to Green Bay every summer.

Ingold hosted his youth football summit on Friday at Bay Port High School. It was a free camp where the Miami fullback gave back to this next generation of football players.

“A little fun in the summertime,” Ingold said. “I think growing up, you wanted to be that role model. I always looked up to all the NFL players I could. To be able to do that full circle now, to give these kids cool experiences that you can’t get anywhere else, I love to bring them back here. I love to go to the charity softball game, anything with the foundation. I love just giving these kids a little motivation from an inspirational perspective so they can have a great summer and a great school year next year.”

Meanwhile, Ingold is gearing up for this second year down in Miami, all healthy after having thumb surgery in late December.

“Two thumbs up. I’m healthy now, having a blast. Just getting back on the field, I had a full offseason of OTAs with the Dolphins, and I’m excited for training camp coming up soon.”

Ingold scored two touchdowns in 2022, including his first career rushing TD. Now he’s hoping to build on that.

“Anytime you’re in the second year of a system, you want to take that next step in the progression. Last year was a good start for a lot of guys, and I think we’re just trying to build on that, trying to dominate those little details, keep improving, keep getting better. Year 5 of the NFL, you’re just trying to continue to step up that mountain and step up your game. There’s always something to prove, always a chip on your shoulder. I think that’s kind of where we’re at right now.”

