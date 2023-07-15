Electrical fire in attic causes $85,000 worth of damage in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At 7:47 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire with smoke showing from the roof of a residential structure at 1143 S Norwood Ave in Green Bay.

All residents had evacuated the building prior to the fire department’s arrival. Crews extinguished the fire in approximately 15 minutes in the attic and stopped it from advancing to the main structure of the home. Two cats were saved from the fire and returned to their owners.

The cause was determined to be an electrical failure in the attic, where the fire had ignited. No injuries were reported, and two people were displaced. The overall damage is estimated to be around $85,000, according to a written statement issued by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

