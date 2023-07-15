Electrical fire in attic causes $85,000 worth of damage in Green Bay

Two people were displaced by the incident
Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Green Bay Metro Fire Department(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At 7:47 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was dispatched for a structure fire with smoke showing from the roof of a residential structure at 1143 S Norwood Ave in Green Bay.

All residents had evacuated the building prior to the fire department’s arrival. Crews extinguished the fire in approximately 15 minutes in the attic and stopped it from advancing to the main structure of the home. Two cats were saved from the fire and returned to their owners.

The cause was determined to be an electrical failure in the attic, where the fire had ignited. No injuries were reported, and two people were displaced. The overall damage is estimated to be around $85,000, according to a written statement issued by the Green Bay Metro Fire Department.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay man known internationally as ‘Uncle Fester’ arrested on drug charges
Green Bay man known internationally as ‘Uncle Fester’ arrested on drug charges
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Peonies in Marion
SMALL TOWNS: Marion farmer turns cropland into gardens of peonies

Latest News

The Schmitt Brothers Quartet
More than 70 years later: A famous quartet is honored in Two Rivers
Fatal crash generic
Marinette Police searching for suspect vehicle after deadly hit-and-run
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The...
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million, among highest in lottery game’s history
Sanju Paudel in court on July 14, 2023
Sanju Paudel will have to face one count of selling alcohol to minors resulting in death