Woman faces one count of providing alcohol to a minor resulting in death

Sanju Paudel is bound over for trial
The store clerk allegedly sold alcohol to a minor resulting in death
By Holly Brantley and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - According to court records, hours after Sanju Paudel had sold alcohol to a teenager, the speeding car he drove hit a tree along a golf course in Taycheedah and two persons died.

Sanju Paudel was in court on July 14, 2023, with her attorney. Also in attendance: The District Attorney and the detective on the case.

Court records state that Paudel was a clerk at a gas station when Nevins Zoch and Tommy Koenigs, both 16, entered the store in January of 2023. Surveillance video shows that Koenigs bought beer and rum. The video does not show Paudel asking for identification. The criminal complaint says the video shows Koenigs leaving the store with alcohol after Paudel handed it to him.

Later, the speeding car hit a tree killing Koenigs and Zoch - another passenger survived the crash. In court, the judge dismissed count one of the charges - the one related to the death of Zoch, who was not driving. However, the charge related to the death of Koenigs, the driver, still stands.

Judge Tricia Walker explained why one charge was dismissed: “To explain this a little further, as an example, if a minor drove after consuming alcoholic beverages, provided by an adult and hit a bystander it would not be grounds the statute for the person who provided the alcohol to the minor to the charged - if the statute had language that said the victim died as a result of alcoholic beverages provided by the defendant the court would be able to find probable cause within the complaint.”

Paudel remains free on bond. No trial date has been set yet.

