Woman charged in connection to March homicide in Ashwaubenon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay woman has been officially charged in connection to an Ashwaubenon homicide from March.

21-year-old Keilana Brunette faces four felony counts of harboring/aiding a felon and four misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. Prosecutors have dropped a pending charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the case.

Brunette is accused of helping homicide suspect Prez Wade after he allegedly killed 23-year-old Braxton Phillips at Creekwood Apartments on March 1.

Wade, according to prosecutors, was upset about Phillips’ relationship with Brunette.

As we reported last month, Brunette told investigators she’d been intentionally lying to law enforcement for the past four months to try and prevent Wade from getting into trouble.

Brunette’s bond was raised from $10,000 to $25,000 cash bond.

