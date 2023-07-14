Weekend Planner: July 14-16

The middle of summer is a busy time
By Aisha Morales
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the middle of summer and there is a lot to do.

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be at Capital Credit Union Park, 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon, before the Green Bay Rockers game Friday night. They’ll be there from 4:30 to 6 p.m. as part of a donation to the local Folds of Honor program.

Folds of Honor provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders.

Several events are happening in the Packers’ Titletown.

Rapper Bryce Vine performs Saturday night starting at 7:30. The stage will be on the west side of Ridge Rd. The concert is free to attend.

Sunday morning your family will find the Imagination Station. You can build with Titletown’s big blue blocks. It’s free for kids and adults and runs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Speaking of building blocks, LEGOs are back at Bay Beach Amusement Park, 1313 Bay Beach Rd. in Green Bay.

You can see some incredible LEGO displays in a range of themes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

You can chat with local LEGO fans, and Green Bay Brick Hero will have a booth for all of your master-builder needs.

And it’s summer, time for the beach, and who doesn’t love some sand sculpting?

The Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival is happening at Red Arrow Park in Manitowoc, 1931 S. 9th Ave., starting Friday and running through Sunday.

You can watch competitive sculpting while also trying your hand at it.

Admission is $5 per day or $10 for the full weekend.

The festival runs from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Find more local events submitted by local organizations on WBAY’s Community Calendar at wbay.com/calendar

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Teen killed in Florence sawmill accident will save lives, including his mother’s
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Tickets for Polar Express Train Ride at National Railroad Museum to go on sale July 25
Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
Schabusiness in court with a smirk on July 13, 2023
Psychologist describes evaluation of Taylor Schabusiness as “bizarre”

Latest News

Pink Flamingo Classic softball tournament in De Pere
Pink Flamingo Classic returns to De Pere for 40th year
Featured Links
Food trucks at Appleton's Independence Day festival
Appleton throws a big party for America’s Independence Day
Blood donation
Celebrate America’s birthday by saving a life