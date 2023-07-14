Weekend Planner: July 14-16

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the middle of summer and there is a lot to do.

The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will be at Capital Credit Union Park, 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon, before the Green Bay Rockers game Friday night. They’ll be there from 4:30 to 6 p.m. as part of a donation to the local Folds of Honor program.

Folds of Honor provides scholarships to families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and families of first responders.

Several events are happening in the Packers’ Titletown.

Rapper Bryce Vine performs Saturday night starting at 7:30. The stage will be on the west side of Ridge Rd. The concert is free to attend.

Sunday morning your family will find the Imagination Station. You can build with Titletown’s big blue blocks. It’s free for kids and adults and runs from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Speaking of building blocks, LEGOs are back at Bay Beach Amusement Park, 1313 Bay Beach Rd. in Green Bay.

You can see some incredible LEGO displays in a range of themes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

You can chat with local LEGO fans, and Green Bay Brick Hero will have a booth for all of your master-builder needs.

And it’s summer, time for the beach, and who doesn’t love some sand sculpting?

The Wisconsin Sand Sculpting Festival is happening at Red Arrow Park in Manitowoc, 1931 S. 9th Ave., starting Friday and running through Sunday.

You can watch competitive sculpting while also trying your hand at it.

Admission is $5 per day or $10 for the full weekend.

The festival runs from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

