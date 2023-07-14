WARMER, MUGGIER FRIDAY WITH EVENING STORMS

A few spotty storms are possible in eastern Wisconsin into early Friday morning. Rain becomes more widespread after 3 a.m. but any showers should be gone by or shortly after sunrise. While you may hear some thunder, the severe weather outlook is LOW. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will be warmer given higher humidity. Lows will range from the upper 50s into the middle 60s. Skies will turn mostly sunny over the course of Friday morning.

Look for temperatures to rise quickly with plenty of sunshine through the day. It will be unseasonably warm with highs getting into the upper half of the 80s. Dew points will be into the mid 60s, so it will feel muggier than it has lately. The heat index could push into the low 90s for a time in some spots. Clouds will increase late, and by the evening, scattered thunderstorms should push back into eastern Wisconsin. Any storms will fade away at night and lows will be in the 60s again as the high humidity continues into Saturday.

The weekend brings more of the same with dry weather each morning and pop-up storms by the afternoon or evening. Highs Saturday may be a degree or two cooler compared to Friday and should be limited to the low 80s on Sunday. The humidity drops late Sunday and it will feel more comfortable early next week. Any storms Monday look to stay over northern Wisconsin with highs staying in the upper 70s.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SW 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

SATURDAY: SW 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Humidity rises. Spotty storms early, more widespread pre-dawn rain. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. Evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Warm and humid. A pop-up afternoon storm is possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A spotty storm is possible. Breezy with less humidity late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and a little cooler. A few storms... mainly north. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonable. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Scattered storms develop. HIGH: 82 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered storms. HIGH: 83

