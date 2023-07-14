WARMER, MORE HUMID INTO THE WEEKEND... STORMS THIS EVENING

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
Sunny, hazy day with hit-or-miss storms Friday evening
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Our temperatures are trending up as we wrap up the week. Afternoon highs will rise into the warm mid 80s, with lower 80s across the Northwoods and by the lakeshore. You’ll also notice the increasing humidity. This sticky air will hang around through most of the weekend.

We’ll see sunshine today, but it might look hazy at times. That’s because of a plume of wildfire smoke high up in the sky, blowing in from western Canada. For now, the smoke should be aloft and not causing issues for those with various health issues... However, this may chance on Saturday, so this bears some watching as we head into the weekend.

We’re also tracking a batch of showers and thunderstorms heading in our direction. These scattered storms should be arriving this evening. Some storms may have gusty winds, brief downpours and small hail. Our risk of severe weather through tonight is LOW. Let’s hope we get some more overdue beneficial rainfall from this weathermaker.

Both Saturday and Sunday have chances of pop-up showers and storms, but your weekend will NOT be a washout... And by late Sunday, a breezy northwest wind will bring down the humidity.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: SW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. Very warm and more humid. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Scattered evening thunderstorms. Clearing late. A bit muggy. LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Smoky sunshine. Warm and humid. A pop-up afternoon storm is possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A spotty storm is possible. Breezy with less humidity late. HIGH: 81 LOW: 55

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and a little cooler. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 82 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. A chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. A chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 83

