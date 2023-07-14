SMOKE RETURNS CAUSING AIR QUALITY ALERTS, ISOLATED STORMS THROUGH WEEKEND

First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Our temperatures are trending up as we wrap up the week. Afternoon highs will rise into the warm mid 80s, with lower 80s across the Northwoods and by the lakeshore. More moisture will cause sticky air from time to time through most of the weekend.

Hazy skies with partly sunny skies continue to impact our area and this trend will continue through the weekend. The hazy skies are from a plume of wildfire smoke high up in the sky, blowing in from western Canada. For now, the smoke should be aloft and not causing issues for those with various health issues... However, this may chance on Saturday, so this bears some watching as we head into the weekend.

We’re also tracking a batch of showers and thunderstorms heading in our direction. These scattered storms should be arriving this evening. Some storms may have gusty winds, brief downpours and small hail. Our risk of severe weather through tonight is LOW. Let’s hope we get some more overdue beneficial rainfall from this weathermaker.

Both Saturday and Sunday have chances of pop-up showers and storms, but your weekend will NOT be a washout... And by late Sunday, a breezy northwest wind will bring down the humidity.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: WSW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

SATURDAY: W 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

TODAY: Hazy sunshine. Warm and humid. HIGH: 86

TONIGHT: Scattered evening thunderstorms. Clearing late. A bit muggy. LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Smoky sunshine. Warm and humid. A pop-up afternoon storm is possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. A spotty storm is possible. Breezy with less humidity late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and a little cooler. HIGH: 77 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and breezy. A chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. A chance of showers and storms. HIGH: 81

