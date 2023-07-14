Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood

The Marathon Co. Sheriff's Department says Shawn Clark could have been hiding out for months
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BIRNAMWOOD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 44-year-old man wanted by authorities in Shawano County has been arrested in a secluded hideout in Marathon County near Birnamwood.

Investigators said Shawn Clark was located on July 11. He’s now in custody in the Shawano County Jail.

The hideout was near County Highway D and County Highway OO in the town of Norrie, in Marathon County. The clandestine fort was built on private property in an effort to evade arrest by law enforcement.

Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding.
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding.(Marathon County Sheriff's Department)
Clark was previously sought on an active felony warrant issued by the Department of Corrections for a sex offender registration violation. He is facing new charges in Marathon County for possessing a firearm, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a concealed knife.

Investigators in Marathon County said the community was instrumental in identifying Clark’s hidden location.

Shawn Clark, 44
Shawn Clark, 44(Wisconsin Department of Corrections)

