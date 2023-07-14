Police: Man accused of attempting to coerce girl for sex may have other victims

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for possible victims of a man they arrested after a complaint of child enticement in Manitowoc.

Police were told Desmond McWilliams, 23, was texting a 16-year-old girl and offering her drugs in exchange for sexual favors. Police were also told McWilliams was threatening to make photos of the girl public if she refused him.

Police arrested the Manitowoc man on Tuesday after they say he came to a location expecting to meet with the 16-year-old. A search of his phone found content suggesting McWilliams had been in touch with other underage girls, too.

Action 2 News does not usually identify people before they’re formally charged, but Manitowoc police are encouraging anyone who’s had similar contact with McWilliams to reach out to local law enforcement. You can also call Manitowoc Police Capt. McGinty at (920) 686-6585 and reference case #2023-0000-9820.

