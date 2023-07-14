Pink Flamingo Classic returns to De Pere for 40th year

The softball tournament raises money for dozens of local non-profits
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pink Flamingo Classic is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend. The annual softball tournament in De Pere raises money for dozens of local charities and non-profit organizations.

Action 2 News joined Trevor Ramseier on the softball diamond Friday morning to talk about special plans for this milestone, including a concert and the “World’s Longest 5K.”

Find the schedule and make a donation online on the Pink Flamingo Classic website.

