Pink Flamingo Classic returns to De Pere for 40th year

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pink Flamingo Classic is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend. The annual softball tournament in De Pere raises money for dozens of local charities and non-profit organizations.

Action 2 News joined Trevor Ramseier on the softball diamond Friday morning to talk about special plans for this milestone, including a concert and the “World’s Longest 5K.”

Find the schedule and make a donation online on the Pink Flamingo Classic website.

Watch Action 2 News at 4:30 with Chris Roth, where we hear from a family who’s benefiting from the Pink Flamingo Classic.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.