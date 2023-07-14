Packers LB Campbell back at “100 percent” ahead of Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NFL teams are at their healthiest, for the most part, at the start of Training Camp. That will be the case for Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell this year.

The former All-Pro tweeting on Thursday that last year he played with a nagging shoulder injury at the start of the season, which wasn’t healthy until the Commanders game in Week 7.

Campbell had his best performance of the season in Washington with 12 tackles, three for loss, and a pick-six.

I was just hitting my stride this game starting to feel like myself after dealing with a nagging shoulder that I never told anyone about and then I injured my knee the next game in Buffalo 😔. I never question Gods plan but I’m feeling 100% healthy and everyone gotta deal with me https://t.co/lWbghdcK6J — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) July 13, 2023

A week later Campbell suffered a knee injury against the Bills and missed four weeks of the season.

This year the Packers will need to lean heavily on their defense, and Campbell as an key player in the middle of the unit. The linebacker entering the second year of a five year deal $50 million dollar deal with the Packers, and not lacking confidence heading into training camp.

I’m at my best when the world is against me I love pressure. My whole football career has been built off pressure this ain’t nothing new to me 🤷🏿‍♂️ — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) July 13, 2023

The first training camp practice is set for Wednesday July 26th at 10:30 a.m. at Nitschke Field.

