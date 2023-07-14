Packers LB Campbell back at “100 percent” ahead of Training Camp

Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) looks on during pre-game warm-ups...
Green Bay Packers inside linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Jul. 13, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - NFL teams are at their healthiest, for the most part, at the start of Training Camp. That will be the case for Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell this year.

The former All-Pro tweeting on Thursday that last year he played with a nagging shoulder injury at the start of the season, which wasn’t healthy until the Commanders game in Week 7.

Campbell had his best performance of the season in Washington with 12 tackles, three for loss, and a pick-six.

A week later Campbell suffered a knee injury against the Bills and missed four weeks of the season.

This year the Packers will need to lean heavily on their defense, and Campbell as an key player in the middle of the unit. The linebacker entering the second year of a five year deal $50 million dollar deal with the Packers, and not lacking confidence heading into training camp.

The first training camp practice is set for Wednesday July 26th at 10:30 a.m. at Nitschke Field.

