Lotto fever hits Wisconsin

Cash money
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a lucky week in Wisconsin, with lottery tickets sold in the state coming back as huge winners.

A mega millions ticket sold in Plymouth is a $1 million winner, and two more tickets sold in Sheboygan Falls and Wisconsin Rapids returned $ 10,000 each.

Back in January of 2022, Jackson Pointe Citgo in Ashwaubenon sold a $316.3 million Powerball Jackpot ticket, and ever since it’s been a busy location for players.

“We were kind of referred to as the miracle mile like Fond du Lac was, so we had an abundance of customers in, and we still have a lot of customers that come in just to get that lucky ticket from us,” said Kristy Sommers, Assistant Manager.

The next mega million drawing is on Friday, July 14, 2023, with a jackpot worth $560 million.

The Power Ball is up to $875 million for the drawing on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

