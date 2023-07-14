Jesse Jackson stepping down from civil rights group Rainbow PUSH, reports say

Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on...
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd during a demonstration supporting the voting rights, on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023
(Gray News) - Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson Sr. has announced he is stepping down as president of the civil rights organization he founded, Rainbow PUSH, according to Chicago-area media.

He is expected to announce a new president for the group in the coming weeks, FOX 32 in Chicago reported.

Jackson has been beset with health issues in recent years, including a Parkinson’s diagnosis.

He handed over the day-to-day operations for the organization last year, the Chicago Tribune said.

The South Carolina native has been a civil rights leader for decades and ran for president twice.

