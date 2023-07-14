‘How did we get so lucky?’: Local couple surprised with check to start adoption process

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - “Sometimes we look at each other and at him and think, how did we get so lucky?” Allison Schlader asked while holding her baby boy.

The Schladers welcomed their baby boy in part thanks to the generosity of the Pink Flamingos... but it wasn’t as easy to start a family as she and her husband, Grant, hoped.

“It took us a long time of trial and tests and medications and procedures and things to find out that we are going to struggle with infertility,” Allison explained.

The couple started fostering but quickly realized they longed for a child to call their own.

Allison said, “The pain of it all was just really hard so we decided it was time for us to look into adoption to kind of get that closure forever.”

The adoption process cost them around $20,000 and left them fundraising. Soon, the Pink Flamingos found out about their situation from one of Allison’s co-workers at Dickinson Elementary School.

As we first alerted you, the Pink Flamingo Classic is celebrating its 40th anniversary this weekend. The annual softball tournament in De Pere raises money for dozens of local charities, non-profit organizations and families.

“Back in 2020 when we generated over $108,000, we set aside money for things to impact our community in the future. One of those things was to set aside $5,000 to potentially help close the gaps for a local family looking to adopt,” Trevor Ramseier with the Pink Flamingos told Action 2 News. “We know how absolutely crazy expensive it is to start a family that way, and we thought, if and/or when the opportunity presented itself where someone could really use the help, we would have the funds saved to do it. And, as happens in life, when we set a goal to do something good, the opportunity to do good comes shortly after.”

“They surprised us with a check and it’s been phenomenal what they’ve been able to do to help out,” Grant said.

The money covered the required home study to get them licensed to adopt. Eventually, they got the news they’d waited for.

“There was no really time to worry or get anxious and we just got the phone call and went to the hospital and that was it,” Allison reflected.

Grant said, “At the time I worked night shift and I was sleeping and I didn’t know what was really going on at first! It just felt like it was taking forever to know when it would happen and now everything’s been falling into place and happening all at once.”

Within four hours, Grant and Allison’s baby boy had them wrapped around his tiny fingers.

“We got to do the naming. We were the first ones to hold him. It was crazy. You think about it for years and years and years and you wonder what it will be like but it’s everything and more in that moment,” Allison said. “You think about it and you wonder what it will be like for so long but we’ve fit him into our life just perfectly and it’s been a beautiful summer.”

According to Grant, fatherhood means a lot less sleep and a lot of coffee... but he wouldn’t have it any other way. This new chapter of the Schlader family is made possible, in part, thanks to the Pink Flamingos.

“Thank you so much for your support and the financial blessings. I think we couldn’t have done this without the community supporting us,” Allison gushed.

Allison said the difficult part of the adoption process is over but they are now waiting for the State of Wisconsin to officially grant the adoption.

The Schladers are now a party of four... including their Golden Doodle Tessla.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.