Green Bay Police: Avoid 800 block of South Baird Street for investigation

The public is asked to avoid the area of the 800 block of South Baird Street. Green Bay Police...
The public is asked to avoid the area of the 800 block of South Baird Street. Green Bay Police say their department and the Brown County Sheriffs Office have served a search warrant in that area.(WBAY)
By Alice Reid
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The public is asked to avoid the area of the 800 block of South Baird Street. Green Bay Police say their department and the Brown County Sheriffs Office have served a search warrant in that area.

While police say the area is safe, officers and investigators will be working in the area for the rest of the day.

As a result of this ongoing investigation, police say the 800 block of South Baird Street will be closed to through traffic, from Porlier St to Lawe St. Local residents will be assisted by law enforcement to get to and from their homes.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released when it becomes available. Police say an update will be sent when South Baird St reopens to through traffic.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Teen killed in Florence sawmill accident will save lives, including his mother’s
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Tickets for Polar Express Train Ride at National Railroad Museum to go on sale July 25
Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
Schabusiness in court with a smirk on July 13, 2023
Psychologist describes evaluation of Taylor Schabusiness as “bizarre”

Latest News

Police are looking for other possible victims of Desmond McWilliams, who's suspected of...
Police: Man accused of attempting to coerce girl for sex may have other victims
The Budweiser Clydesdales
Weekend Planner: July 14-16
A concert and other events are planned at Titletown this weekend
Weekend Planner: July 14-16
Packages left at doorstep
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Crimes follow “Prime Day” online sales