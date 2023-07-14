Green Bay Police: Avoid 800 block of South Baird Street for investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The public is asked to avoid the area of the 800 block of South Baird Street. Green Bay Police say their department and the Brown County Sheriffs Office have served a search warrant in that area.

While police say the area is safe, officers and investigators will be working in the area for the rest of the day.

As a result of this ongoing investigation, police say the 800 block of South Baird Street will be closed to through traffic, from Porlier St to Lawe St. Local residents will be assisted by law enforcement to get to and from their homes.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Additional information will be released when it becomes available. Police say an update will be sent when South Baird St reopens to through traffic.

