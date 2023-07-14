Former Shopko employees meet for reunion

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Four years following the closing of all Shopko stores in Green Bay, dozens of former employees gathered again for a reunion to remember good times.

Reunion organizer John Kershek worked at Shopko until 1994. In April of 2023, he and friends communicated on social media about having a reunion - so he asked himself: “Why not?”

Kershek said his heart is overjoyed with how many people showed up. He’s always said Shopko was more than a job, it was more like family. And when he heard that Shopko was closing, he said it was like grieving for a loved one.

“And the thing that makes me smile is looking around at people talking. Looking around and seeing how happy they are and just really, truly talking about the memories,” he said.

Kershek said the hardest part of planning the event was figuring out how many people were planning to attend.

So many came that he ran out of name tags.

