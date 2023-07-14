DNR issues air quality advisory as wildfire smoke returns

Smoke from the wildfires in Canada is bringing fine particle pollutants to the air in Wisconsin. Here, the sun is viewed through smoky haze over Lake Wissota in northwestern Wisconsin. (Tom Larson/WEAU Viewer Photo)(Submitted By Viewer)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wildfire smoke from Canada is blowing back into our area.

The Wisconsin DNR issued an air quality advisory effective at noon Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. The advisory is for the entire state.

The advisory says air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups such as people with asthma and other respiratory issues and people spending a lot of time outside, such as outdoor workers. Children and pregnant women are also advised to limit their time outside and avoid prolonged or heavy exertion.

The DNR says air quality might reach unhealthy levels for everyone in scattered areas.

Wildfire smoke will enter northwestern Wisconsin Friday afternoon but the heaviest smoke is expected to be seen over the southern half of Wisconsin Saturday morning. People are advised to close their windows and doors, especially overnight, to keep smoke out of their homes.

“Watch for symptoms for coughing and shortness of breath as a sign to take a break or move indoors,” the Department of Natural Resources advises.

The DNR’s Air Quality Monitoring map showed “good” conditions in the state shortly before noon Friday. When viewing the map, click on “PM2.5″ at the top.

