CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Crimes follow “Prime Day” online sales

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Consumer First Alert to watch out for post-Prime Day scams and porch pirates taking advantage of people waiting for their packages.

The Better Business Bureau of Wisconsin says to watch out for fake emails and text messages that appear to come from retailers.

Scammers like to use popular retailers like Amazon, Costco and Kohl’s to fool people into thinking there’s an issue with the shipment or they’re getting a bonus for their purchase. The message looks real with a company logo and links. Scammers can hide malware in the email links or attachments or direct you to a website that downloads a file or tricks you into giving your personal information or password.

If you receive an email or text, to straight to the source. Go the retailer’s website yourself. Use the customer service information you provided when you made your purchases instead of searching online.

Neenah police are also warning people to take precautions to ensure they get their packages, with Amazon Prime’s 2-day deliveries already arriving. Boxes sitting on a porch can seem like an invitation to a criminal.

The police department says to bring packages inside as soon as you can. If you won’t be home, consider buying a locking drop box. Install a video doorbell or security camera to see when a delivery driver -- and anyone else -- comes to your door.

You can use various apps to track your deliveries: the retailer’s, the shipping companies, and third-party apps. When you’re notified that a package has been shipped, you might be able to use the shipping company’s website or app to provide delivery instructions to put the package in a secure place, leave it with a neighbor, or require a delivery confirmation signature.

In the future when you order packages, if the option is available, have them shipped to a store or a locker and pick them up yourself.

