Air quality alert: Smoke this weekend may affect sensitive groups

The entire state is under an air quality advisory that began at noon Friday, but the DNR says it won't last as long as the advisory last month.
By Lena Blietz
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The entire state is under an air quality advisory that began at noon Friday, but the DNR says it won’t last as long as the advisory last month.

Wildfire smoke from western Canada is blowing through Wisconsin. The DNR expects most of Wisconsin to have air quality that is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Some areas may even reach level red, which is considered unhealthy for everyone.

The smoke is expected to come through Northeast Wisconsin Friday evening and overnight. With fresh air blowing on Saturday, the smoke concentration may lighten by Saturday evening in northern Wisconsin.

“It’s going to kind of move across the state overnight so if you’re like in northern Wisconsin especially, and you like to sleep with your windows open and stuff, especially if it’s a little cooler at night, might not want to do that tonight as that smoke kind of blows through northern Wisconsin,” said Craig Czarnecki, DNR Outreach Coordinator.

If the advisory needs to be extended past Sunday at noon the DNR says the smoke will be gone by Tuesday at the latest.

