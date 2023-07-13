Woman killed after rear-ending manure spreader, sheriff’s office says

By KTTC Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RED WING, Minn. (KTTC/Gray News) – A woman in Minnesota was killed Tuesday morning after rear-ending a manure spreader being pulled by a tractor.

According to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash around 10:40 a.m. and found an SUV driven by 33-year-old Brenna Amos had run into the back of a manure spreader.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lyle Dicke, 65, told authorities he was driving a tractor pulling the manure spreader when he heard a loud bang and was pushed slightly forward.

He said he called 911 when he saw a vehicle had crashed into the spreader.

Dicke was not injured in the crash.

The accident is under investigation.

