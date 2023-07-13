WARMER, LESS RAIN ON THURSDAY

Any showers should be ending overnight and we’ll see mostly cloudy skies overnight. Southern areas recieved some much needed rainfall today with Doppler radar estimates of 0.5″ - 1.5″ south of Appleton. While there will be daily rain chances into the weekend, we likely won’t see any good soakers like we did on Wednesday. Lows tonight will settle into the mid 50s to lower 60s.

We’ll see more sunshine into Thursday afternoon. A stray shower or storm could develop, but most will stay dry. Temperatures will begin to warm back up with highs getting into the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity will begin to creep back up as well and dew points should push back into the 60s. It will feel slightly humid on Thursday and even stickier for Friday and Saturday.

Our PM storm chances should also go up as we finish the work week. Although storms will still be hit-or-miss, you stand a better chance of seeing rain on Friday compared to Thursday. Temperatures will also turn warmer with highs pushing well into the mid 80s. You can expect more of the same on Saturday. Our daily rain chances look to end on Monday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: N/SW 10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers end. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Clouds, then sunshine. Warmer and more humid. A stray PM storm. HIGH: 80 LOW: 63

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. humid and breezy. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 86 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Scattered afternoon storms possible. HIGH: 86 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid. Scattered late thunderstorms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and a little cooler. A stray storm? HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Late storms? HIGH: 84

