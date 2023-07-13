Three charged after loaded weapons are found in car and Fond du Lac County jail

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Three men -- two from Milwaukee, one from Iowa -- are charged with weapons offenses in Fond du Lac County after deputies found loaded guns in their car -- and one more when the suspects were taken to jail.

Their car, which was described in the criminal complaint as having “extremely tinted” windows, was stopped for speeding on I-41 in the town of Fond du Lac late last Saturday night.

Michael Ramos, who was driving the coupe, gave the deputy his driver’s license but the two passengers said they didn’t want to identify themselves unless they legally had to. The deputy continued questioning the men, who said they were on their way to Oshkosh and then Appleton to “party.” A police K9 made a positive alert on the car, giving police authority to search the car.

They found what appeared to be marijuana traces but they also found, close to where the youngest man was sitting, a drawstring bag with a knotted plastic grocery bag and a Glock 17 with a large, 50-round drum magazine containing 26 rounds. Inside the plastic bag was a larger 9 mm pistol with 22 blue-tipped rounds, including a round in the chamber. That pistol had an orange shoestring tied to it, like a makeshift sling; deputies in the complaint say criminals can use these slings to hang a gun inside their pants leg.

The men were eventually identified as Ramos, 40, of Milwaukee; Jonathan Hardin, 35, of Milwaukee; and Anthony Davis, 19, of Ames, Iowa. All three denied owning or knowing anything about the guns. Since the two older men had felony convictions and the younger man didn’t have a concealed-carry permit, deputies informed them they couldn’t legally possess the firearms in the car and were under arrest.

It’s not clear how the gun in the younger man’s pants evaded detection. The complaint says after being booked at the jail, Davis said he would pay his bond with a credit card. A deputy there noticed Davis walked slowly with a slight limp and then noticed the outline of a gun. The deputy pinned Davis against a wall, put him back in handcuffs, then used a pocket knife to cut his jeans and removed a 9mm pistol with 12 rounds, including one in the chamber.

Davis is charged with carrying a firearm in a public building and two counts of being party to carrying a concealed weapon. Both charges are misdemeanors, each carrying a maximum of 9 months in jail and a $10,000 fine.

Ramos and Hardin are also charged with the misdemeanor of party to the crime of carrying a concealed weapon and also being party to the crime of a felon in possession of a firearm, which is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

