ThedaCare announces additional ThedaStar helipad, redesigned trauma center

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah has completed its next phase of a $100 million investment to modernize.

ThedaCare announced Thursday that ThedaStar Air Medical Program is now using a newly created, additional helipad which is adjacent to the Emergency Department for rapid transfer of patients. Specialized teams are also providing critical care in a redesigned and modernized Trauma Center.

The ThedaStar Air Medical Program began using the new helipad on Monday. ThedaCare says it’s adjacent to the Emergency Department (ED) entrance, allowing patients to be transferred quickly once they arrive, when time is critical.

The current ThedaStar helipad and hangar, located near the W G Bryan Bridge, will continue to be used.

In addition to the new helipad, there is also a separate hallway for those patients experiencing a trauma, which ThedaCare says allows them the privacy and dignity they deserve.

The Trauma Center is also redesigned. Rooms have been updated with the latest technology, equipment and space, ThedaCare says. For example, in the new trauma rooms, imaging is available in an adjacent room.

“Having a CT scanner next to the trauma room will allow for rapid imaging of seriously injured patients, and that is extremely valuable during crucial moments,” said Dr. Raymond Georgen, ThedaCare System Trauma Medical Director. “Again, we’re on the clock. Our teams must work quickly. This advanced, convenient equipment uses a combination of X-rays and computer technology to produce images of the body, and has a positive impact to the care we’re able to deliver.”

ThedaCare’s next steps for modernization include developing a new Women’s Center which includes mammography, diagnostics and imaging, and bone density testing; it also includes expanding access to the Behavioral Health services, designing a new dining area on the main floor, updating the Family Birth Center.

