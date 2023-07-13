Teen suspect in deadly Fond du Lac shooting bound over for trial

14-year-old Parise Larry, Jr. appeared in court for another hearing; he faces homicide charges....
14-year-old Parise Larry, Jr. appeared in court for another hearing; he faces homicide charges. (File photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The teenager charged in a deadly shooting in a Fond du Lac apartment complex was bound over for trial at a preliminary hearing Thursday.

As we first alerted you, 14-year-old Parise Larry Jr. was one of two suspects involved in a shooting at Maplewood Commons which took the life of 20-year-old Tatyanna Zech.

The court found probable cause to bind Larry Jr. over, and a status hearing is set to be scheduled within the next month.

Authorities are still searching for the other suspect, Antonio Johnston.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Teen killed in Florence sawmill accident will save lives, including his mother’s
Wisconsin boy killed in sawmill accident was doing work allowed by state law, records suggest
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin
Kaukauna Police has issued an advisory for the public to avoid a downtown area of the city.
Standoff in Kaukauna comes to an end after more than 5 hours

Latest News

Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to the trade war
Farmers dump milk in sewers due to over-supply
AJ Dillon shares copies of his new book to Bellin Hospital patients
Cows are milked on a large carousel at a dairy in Pickett, Wis., on Dec. 4, 2019. Wisconsin...
Groups argue Wisconsin regulators can’t make factory farms obtain preemptive pollution permits
View of damage left behind by Pallet Fire in Waushara County
Rain contains central Wisconsin wildfire after days of spread