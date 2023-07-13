Teen suspect in deadly Fond du Lac shooting bound over for trial

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The teenager charged in a deadly shooting in a Fond du Lac apartment complex was bound over for trial at a preliminary hearing Thursday.

As we first alerted you, 14-year-old Parise Larry Jr. was one of two suspects involved in a shooting at Maplewood Commons which took the life of 20-year-old Tatyanna Zech.

The court found probable cause to bind Larry Jr. over, and a status hearing is set to be scheduled within the next month.

Authorities are still searching for the other suspect, Antonio Johnston.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.