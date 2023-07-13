State Patrol gets a taller eye-view of truck drivers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding people who operate large trucks to drive safely with a campaign called “Trooper in a Truck.”

Several state troopers are riding around Brown County in a bus Thursday to watch for commercial drivers who break the law.

If they see a violation, they radio troopers in cars behind them to pull the truck over. The troopers can cite them or give them a warning.

The State Patrol says commercial vehicles are often larger trucks with higher cabs. In the bus, it’s easier to see what those drivers are doing.

“Reckless driving, speeding, distracted driving, texting, following too close is another. It gives us a unique vantage point so we can educate those that are driving around in commercial vehicles,” State Patrol Inspector Corey Dahl said.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says last year 73 people died in crashes involving large trucks.

