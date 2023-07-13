SPOTTY SHOWERS & STORMS LIKELY THROUGH SUNDAY, DROUGHT LEVEL WORSENS

Afternoon highs are still expected to be warmer than Wednesday reaching into the upper 70s, with low to middle 70s by the lakeside and in the Northwoods.

Overcast conditions impacted most of northeast Wisconsin this morning, but clouds have dissipated quickly with partly to mostly sunny skies especially in the Northwoods. A few pop-up thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon. However, they’ll be widely scattered, so eastern Wisconsin won’t see as much rain as yesterday. Any late-day storms will fizzle out this evening... But another cluster of storms could rumble across the area late tonight. Our severe weather outlook is LOW.

As as a low pressure system floats high above the northern Great Lakes, additional hit and miss storms will be possible through the weekend. The best chance for beneficial rainfall might be late Friday. Your weekend will NOT be a washout though, as any daily thunderstorms would only last an hour or two.

Otherwise, it’s going to turn warmer and more humid into the weekend. High temperatures will rise into the low to middle 80s. The sticky air will likely have many people running their fans and air conditioning. As a breezy northwest wind picks up by the end of Sunday, drier and more comfortable air will return to northeast Wisconsin.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-3′

FRIDAY: S/SW 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TODAY: Partly cloudy. A little warmer. Isolated storms late. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: A thunder chance early, and again late. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Humidity rises. LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. Evening thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Warm and humid. A pop-up afternoon storm is possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A spotty storm is possible. Breezy with less humidity late. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and a little cooler. Maybe early showers? HIGH: 79 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Possible chance for late showers. HIGH: 84

