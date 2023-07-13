Paleontologists find massive dinosaur bones 50 million years older than the T-Rex

It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to...
It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George’s County paleontologist.(WBAL via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Md. (CNN) – A dinosaur bone found about three months ago in Maryland is from a giant creature that lived 50 million years before the T-Rex.

It’s a 3-foot-long leg bone from an acrocanthosaurus, a 38-foot-long carnivore, according to the Prince George’s County paleontologist.

Because fossils of other dinosaur species have been found at the site, it’s now classified as a “bone bed.”

It’s an exciting discovery for paleontologists because bone beds can provide a wealth of information about the animals and their environment.

The bones were found at Dinosaur Park, where miners first discovered fossils in the 1800s.

Copyright 2023 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
Wisconsin boy killed in sawmill accident was doing work allowed by state law, records suggest
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Teen killed in Florence sawmill accident will save lives, including his mother’s
Members of the public who were affected by the pallet fire in Coloma joined the Wisconsin DNR...
Coloma residents react to Pallet Fire; creating a plan moving forward

Latest News

FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors poised to join writers on strike after talks collapse
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading...
Illinois surveys storm damage after multiple suspected tornadoes hit Chicago, suburbs
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
Biden says he’s serious about pursuing prisoner exchange for WSJ reporter held in Russia
Psychologist Diane Lytton testifies at a hearing for Taylor Schabusiness
Psychologist testifies about "bizarre" meeting with Schabusiness