Officer’s actions deemed justified in shooting of man armed with rifle in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - An officer’s use of force was justified during a shooting of a man armed with a rifle, the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office determined.

The incident happened June 29, when officers from the Oshkosh Police Department received information that there was an intoxicated male walking around carrying a loaded rifle. Officers found the man who was carrying a rifle in his hands, in the area of an Oshkosh boat launch on Mill Street.

According to Oshkosh Police, officers began talking with the person in an attempt to de-escalate the situation and to try to get him to put down the rifle which he refused to do. Police said officers attempted to use less lethal rounds but the man continued to hold the rifle in his hands. He then began to raise the rifle and point it at officers. At this time, police said an officer fired his duty issued rifle, striking the man one time.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office investigated the shooting. Once they completed their investigation, they submitted their report to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office who reviewed the investigation and evidence involved.

Police said Winnebago County District Attorney Eric Sparr found that the suspect presented a significant risk to the life and safety of the officer at the time of the shooting and that the evidence was clear that the suspect was armed with a loaded rifle and began moving closer to officers in a way that would reasonably cause them concern that the suspect intended to shoot them or others. According to a statement from police, this act reasonably put the officer in fear of imminent death or great bodily harm and his use of force was justified.

On July 5, the District Attorney’s Office charged the suspect with First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety. The suspect is identified as 34-year-old Benson Thao.

Authorities aren’t releasing the name of the officer, citing victim rights obligations.

