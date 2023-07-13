No decision made by Waupaca County Planning and Zoning Committee regarding Iola Sand Mine project permit

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - After a five-and-a-half-hour, packed public hearing of the Waupaca County Planning and Zoning Committee, the committee has not yet made a decision surrounding the Iola Sand Mine building permit.

Wednesday’s hearing took place at the Waupaca County Courthouse, where testimonies from those for and against the permit were heard. Due to the timing of the meeting, some people who wanted to speak against the permit were unable to attend. To accommodate, the Planning and Zoning Committee took testimonies in emails and letters. All 35 emails and two letters were read during the hearing.

Back in October, people in the Iola-Scandinavia area surrounding the land near the Iola Car Show grounds, received a letter from Faulks Brothers Construction, laying out their intentions to mine for sand and gravel around Lots 2,3,4,5,6, and 7 to level the parking surface for car show visitors.

The letter stated this project could take between 10 to 15 years to complete, and the materials from the ground could generate income for the organization in order to help stabilize the organization’s income after the past few years of not hosting due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past nine months, members of the public have come out in full opposition against the construction of the sand mine. Many believe this sand mine is the wrong business decision for the town, it goes against the Town of Scandinavia’s Comprehensive Plan, will decrease property values, create loud noises when moving trucks and blasting for the next 15 years, and more.

Prior to Wednesday’s public hearing, multiple public information sessions were held, informing the public about what was potentially coming to the area. The Scandinavia Planning Commission and the Scandinavia Town Board voted unanimously to not recommend the Planning and Zoning Committee grant the sand mine permit.

As we first alerted you in May, both the Scandinavia Planning Commission and the Scandinavia Town Board voted to not recommend the permit based on the following three questions:

1. What are the existing use(s) of adjacent lands to this parcel and are they compatible?

2. Is the proposal consistent with the Town Comprehensive Plan? Yes or no.

3. Is the proposal consistent with the Town Goals, Objectives, and Development Strategies as found in the Town of Scandinavia Comprehensive Plan? Yes or no.

If the Planning and Zoning Committee were to accept the sand mine permit, the Scandinavia Planning Commission and the Scandinavia Town Board created recommendations for Faulks Brothers Construction to follow. For example, Faulks Brothers Construction would like to work on the sand mine from 6:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. On Saturday there would be no blasting. The town recommends Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and no work on the weekends and on holidays.

“This permit should be approved because it is a legal, permissible, and standard operation and we should be treated just like any other land owner,” Iola Car Show Executive Director Joe Opperman said. “This plan does follow the ordinances and in fact in many cases exceeds them. Certainly, it should be understood that the strength of the law outways the strength of the plan.”

Opperman said what this boils down to is the contradiction between the Town of Scandinavia Comprehensive Plan from about 20 years ago and Act 67 which was passed in 2017. Act 67 says as long as a conditional use permit meets all the requirements and conditions specified in the county ordinance or those imposed by the county zoning board, the county shall grant the conditional use permit.

“The truth is, in my opinion, it really doesn’t fit that plan all that well, and it really shouldn’t be expected to fit that plan,” Opperman said. “When the plan was written nobody knew about this resource. The town board isn’t asked to factor Act 67 which is the state law, not the town plan.”

“It’s all about location, location, location with this plan,” Greg Ambrosius said. “This is not the spot for a sand mine and they don’t get it. They don’t get what they are doing to us homeowners.”

Ambrosius is the co-leader of the No Iola Sand Mine group and lives around the area of the sand mine. They argued this plan is not the right one and the location is not the right spot for a sand mine...

“The location of the sand mine in conjunction with so many neighbors,” Ambrosius said. “Seven of us are within 500 feet of the sand mine. In fact, we border the entire sand mine as you saw when you walked out there. It’s a 58-acre lot that is suppressed to less than 22 acres because of our 500-foot setbacks.”

Laura Scott is the other co-leader of the No Iola Sand Mine group and lives around the area of the proposed sand mine as well.

In her testimony, she claimed the mine will cause harm and that it already has. She said knew she was going to fight it as soon as she received the letter about the proposal nine months ago.

Scott claims those who support the mine are trying to skirt well-established rules, saying the Town Comprehensive Plan is more than just guidelines.

“We simply, humbly, earnestly ask you, dedicated as you are in the service to the people and in just support of our town of Scandinavia board, tell them no,” Scott said.

“We heard it from other people like ‘be respectful of me being your neighbor’ and then, well, ‘be respectful of my rights to do what I want with my property as well’,” Faulks Brother Construction Operations Manager Jon Faulks said. “That’s why we have laws and rules. It’s just as important to respect Iola Car Show and Joe and his organization of their future plans and everything going forward.”

Wednesday’s Waupaca County Planning and Zoning Committee public hearing packet can be found here. It includes maps of the proposed project, the site operations and reclamation plan put forth by Faulks Brother Construction, and the town’s recommended conditions.

The Waupaca County Planning and Zoning Committee will take a vote and make a final decision in August in the days following its next meeting on August 8 at 10:30 a.m.

