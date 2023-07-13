Lottery ticket sold in Plymouth worth $1 million

Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.(Mega Millions/MGN Online)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WBAY) - Nobody won Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing, making it now worth over $875 million, but one person in Wisconsin became a millionaire overnight playing another lottery game.

The Wisconsin Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket sold in Plymouth matched all 5 regular numbers but missed the Mega Ball in Tuesday’s drawing: 10 - 17 - 33 - 51 - 64 and Mega Ball 05. The ticket was sold at Pick N Save at 2643 Eastern Ave. That store sold another million-dollar prize four months ago in the Rose Gold scratch game.

Kwik Trip stations in Sheboygan Falls and Wisconsin Rapids sold Mega Millions tickets that won $10,000 in the July 11 drawing.

With no jackpot winner, the Mega Millions lottery is worth $560 million for the Friday, July 14, drawing.

The odds of winning one million dollars in Mega Millions are 1 in 12,607,307. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The first thing winners should do is sign the back of their ticket. Lottery winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their winnings.

The retailers that sold winning tickets will receive a 2% “Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive” up to $100,000.

