Invasive jumping worms confirmed in Door County

Mulch in Sturgeon Bay is off-limits for now
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Sturgeon Bay confirmed an infestation of Asian jumping worms at the city’s compost site. The city is working with experts on a plan to get rid of the infestation.

For now, the compost site will only be open for drop-offs; no one was allowed to take compost for mulch. People are asked to stay behind the barricades that are set up.

“First thing we wanted to do was close the site down to make sure no one did come out here and get any product and spread it further,” Director of Municipal Services Mike Barker told us last weekend,

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says jumping worms quickly transform perfect soil into dry pellets with a texture like coffee grounds. Some plants struggle to survive.

The DNR offers these tips to combat the Asian jumping worm:

  • Don’t panic. Just because you have jumping worms in one part of your property doesn’t mean that they are everywhere. Take precautions to avoid spreading them. By taking precautions, you can continue enjoying your yard, trees and garden.
  • Remove and destroy jumping worms when you see them. Simply seal them in a bag and throw it in the trash – they will not survive long. Reducing the adult population will eventually reduce the number of egg-carrying cocoons in the landscape.
  • Heat treatment. Jumping worms and their cocoons are sensitive to high temperatures. Research has shown that neither worms nor cocoons can survive 104°F or above for more than three days. Under the appropriate conditions and management, compost piles can easily reach this temperature. In addition, using clear plastic to cover the topsoil of gardens and lawns exposed to full sun can raise the temperature enough to kill cocoons, even in the spring.
  • Chemical treatment. Research has shown that the biological insecticide, BotaniGard, can significantly reduce the abundance of jumping worms.
  • Experiment. If necessary, try a variety of plants or consider alternative landscaping in heavily infested parts of your property. Try a variety of mulch products such as straw or native grass clippings (e.g. big bluestem, Indian grass, etc).

