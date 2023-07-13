Goats block road in Cross Plains

Goats create traffic jam
Goats create traffic jam(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Abigail Leavins
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Goats created a traffic jam in Cross Plains Thursday morning, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

The goats were attempting to cross the road into another pasture on the west side. In the process, they totally blocked off the road.

Deputies at the sheriff’s office heard about the issue through a combination of 911 calls and a deputy who noticed the issue. They responded and cleared the road by herding the goats out of the way.

The road is now reopened thanks to their work.

Officers barricade road to clear goats
Officers barricade road to clear goats(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
Officers clear goats out of the road
Officers clear goats out of the road(Dane County Sheriff's Office)

