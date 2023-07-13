FIRST ALERT: Nicole Skenandore asked for lower bond in court

Nicole Skenandore is charged with first degree reckless homicide by the delivery of drugs.
By Samantha Cavalli and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Back on April 14of 2023, 33-year-old Nicole Skenandore of Green Bay was charged for an overdose death of a man in Ashwaubenon.

On July 13, 2023, she returned to Brown County Court to request a lower bond - which is currently set at $10,000 cash. Two previously scheduled appearances had been adjourned.

During the bond hearing, an attorney asked the court to lower the cash bond to $ 5,000, with a GPS device.

Due to the severity of the charge resulting in the death of another person, the request was denied.

If convicted, Skenandore faces a potential sentence of 40 years in prison.

She is due back in court on September 14, 2023.

