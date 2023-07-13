Employee scammed by con artist pretending to be boss, authorities said

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An employee was scammed over the phone by someone pretending to be his boss, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

The employee was working at a gas station in Marinette County when he got a call early Thursday morning from an individual he believed to be the “owner” of the business.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged “owner” told the employee he needed to check the expiration date on the fire extinguishers. He then told the employee there would be a delivery coming and the owner needed to pay 25% of the $14,000 bill for the delivery.

The owner told the employee to get $3,500 in cash ready and he would come and pick it up. The employee did not have access to that amount of cash at the business. Ultimately the owner told the employee to break into the restaurant portion of the building, an office, and a safe to obtain the money, according to the sheriff’s office.

The “owner” told the employee to drive to Green Bay and deposit the money into a Bitcoin machine. The employee was on the phone with the “owner” for over 2 ½ hours. The “owner” gave instructions on how to enter the money into the Bitcoin machine.

Ultimately a citizen discovered the abandoned gas station with the smashed glass door and called law enforcement. The key holder was able to contact the employee immediately and stop his actions after $900 had been deposited in the Bitcoin machine.

The sheriff’s office said the employee had met the owner in the past and legitimately believed he was speaking to the owner. The sheriff’s office said the caller spoke with a “Middle Eastern accent,” and believed he was speaking with the real owner, whom the sheriff’s office said is of Middle Eastern origin.

The phone numbers used by the suspect are 52 33 2507 5993 (Mexico) and 715-300-7439.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

