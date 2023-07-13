Employee scammed by con artist pretending to be boss, authorities said

According to the Federal Trade Commission, these are the top five text scams reported.
According to the Federal Trade Commission, these are the top five text scams reported.(Arizona's Family)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An employee was scammed over the phone by someone pretending to be his boss, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

The employee was working at a gas station in Marinette County when he got a call early Thursday morning from an individual he believed to be the “owner” of the business.

According to the sheriff’s office, the alleged “owner” told the employee he needed to check the expiration date on the fire extinguishers. He then told the employee there would be a delivery coming and the owner needed to pay 25% of the $14,000 bill for the delivery.

The owner told the employee to get $3,500 in cash ready and he would come and pick it up. The employee did not have access to that amount of cash at the business. Ultimately the owner told the employee to break into the restaurant portion of the building, an office, and a safe to obtain the money, according to the sheriff’s office.

The “owner” told the employee to drive to Green Bay and deposit the money into a Bitcoin machine. The employee was on the phone with the “owner” for over 2 ½ hours. The “owner” gave instructions on how to enter the money into the Bitcoin machine.

Ultimately a citizen discovered the abandoned gas station with the smashed glass door and called law enforcement. The key holder was able to contact the employee immediately and stop his actions after $900 had been deposited in the Bitcoin machine.

The sheriff’s office said the employee had met the owner in the past and legitimately believed he was speaking to the owner. The sheriff’s office said the caller spoke with a “Middle Eastern accent,” and believed he was speaking with the real owner, whom the sheriff’s office said is of Middle Eastern origin.

The phone numbers used by the suspect are 52 33 2507 5993 (Mexico) and 715-300-7439.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Teen killed in Florence sawmill accident will save lives, including his mother’s
Wisconsin boy killed in sawmill accident was doing work allowed by state law, records suggest
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin
Kaukauna Police has issued an advisory for the public to avoid a downtown area of the city.
Standoff in Kaukauna comes to an end after more than 5 hours

Latest News

ThedaStar Adds Additional Helipad; Redesigned Trauma Center Features Enhanced Technology
ThedaCare announces additional ThedaStar helipad, redesigned trauma center
ThedaCare announces additional ThedaStar helipad, redesigned trauma center
Every time Action 2 News reports about a body or car recovered from the water of a lake or...
Behind-the-scenes look at Green Bay Police Dept. dive team training
Every time Action 2 News reports about a body or car recovered from the water of a lake or...
Behind-the-scenes look at Green Bay Police Dept. dive team training