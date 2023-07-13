Decision day Tuesday for new Kewaunee County Jail

A long-debated proposal for a new Kewaunee County Jail could face a judgement day next week
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A long-debated proposal for a new Kewaunee County Jail could face a judgement day next week.

On Tuesday, the Kewaunee County Board will vote on the latest proposal to build a new jail. The sheriff maintains the current facility, which is more than 60 years old, is not a viable option.

The county has already approved moving ahead without a referendum, but rising construction costs have some wondering if new options need to be considered.

In the video above, we are joined by Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

