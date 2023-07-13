Decision day Tuesday for new Kewaunee County Jail

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A long-debated proposal for a new Kewaunee County Jail could face a judgement day next week.

On Tuesday, the Kewaunee County Board will vote on the latest proposal to build a new jail. The sheriff maintains the current facility, which is more than 60 years old, is not a viable option.

The county has already approved moving ahead without a referendum, but rising construction costs have some wondering if new options need to be considered.

In the video above, we are joined by Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski.

