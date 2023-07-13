Brewers 2024 schedule released

Milwaukee Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers logo(Milwaukee Brewers)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s not too early to think spring. Even in the midst of the 2023 season, Major League Baseball releasing the schedule for next season.

The Brewers will open the 2024 campaign on the road against the New York Mets on March 28th, and return to Milwaukee for the home opener on Tuesday April 2nd against border rival Minnesota.

Major League Baseball released the schedules for all 30 teams.
Major League Baseball released the schedules for all 30 teams.(MLB)

Other highlights on this year’s schedule includes the New York Yankees visiting American Family Field on April 26-28, and back to back series with against their neighbors from the Windy City with the Cubs and White Sox visiting May 27-June 2.

The season ends with the Mets’ return trip to Milwaukee on September 27-29.

MLB released only the opponents and dates for the 2024 schedule on Wednesday. The times for each game will be released at a later date.

