Behind-the-scenes look at Green Bay Police Dept. dive team training

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Every time Action 2 News reports about a body or car recovered from the water of a lake or river, behind the scenes, divers are gearing up and jumping into murky water with little visibility.

“Imagine going into your grandma’s house or an older house in Green Bay or wherever you’re from, flipping out all the lights, and someone saying ‘find a rifle.. find a safe’ or whatever you’re looking for,” described Lieutenant Steve Mahoney, who oversees the dive team.

The team is made up of ten divers and five ‘tenders,’ who help the divers. Thursday’s training mission was to find and lift a car they had sunk in the Fox River earlier that morning. The team trains once a month each year -- even in the frigid winter months-- because they can be called on at any time.

A sonar operator maps out the body of water and detects objects casting shadows. the divers have to rely on their sense of touch underwater. feeling for objects like letters on license plates. The team has made breakthroughs in many cases--including then-missing woman, Mahalia Xiong’s car in 2007 in the Fox River.

“When I used to dive, personally, I closed my eyes,” said Mahoney. “Because my eyes are closed, that’s because I can’t see.. some divers are the opposite. Some you might hear humming, singing a song to themselves.. just to help relax themselves,”

The real joy of diving, Mahoney says, is finding answers.

In our experience, most of the families know, but to be able to have that closure and feeling of satisfaction,” said Mahoney. “No, we weren’t able to save that person but at least we were able to bring closure.”

