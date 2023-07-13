AJ Dillon delivers copies of his new book to Bellin Hospital patients

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon delivered signed copies of his new children’s book while visiting with pediatric patients at Bellin Hospital.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon delivered signed copies of his new children’s book while visiting with pediatric patients and their families at Bellin Hospital.

Dillon, who is preparing for the upcoming Packers Training Camp, delivered signed copies of his inspiring new children’s book, “Quadzilla Finds His Footing” at the hospital Thursday morning.

“Being able to make a difference in the lives of these kids, even in a small way, means the world to me. Seeing their excitement and knowing that I can provide some comfort through my book is truly special,” said Dillon.

A limited number of signed copies will be available for purchase in the Bellin Hospital Lobby gift shop beginning July 14 at 8 a.m., with all proceeds benefitting Bellin’s Pediatric Unit.

Green Bay Packers training camp attendees can enter to win a signed copy of Dillon’s new book by stopping by Bellin Health Village on July 29 between 8:30 a.m. and noon.

