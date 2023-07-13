3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: News from Venus

Learn more about NASA's exploration mission to Venus
Learn more about NASA's exploration mission to Venus(NASA)
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scientists have discovered phosphine gas in the clouds of Venus, sparking new debate about if life can exist there. After all, phosphine on Earth is developed by bacteria that live in very low-oxygen environments, according to research conducted by scientists at Cardiff University.

More dispatches from space: The Mars Express Orbiter will continue its mission, started on June 2, 2003, by the European Space Agency (ESA). Officials extended its run until at least December 31, 2026.

A little closer to home, we will return to the “hot spot” on the Moon and find out what that is.

Finally - are we really going to see the Northern Lights as forecast over NE Wisconsin? At first, it was supposed to be a spectacle in the nightly skies, but then it was scaled down to just a glimmer. We have the very latest on what we may really be able to see.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
Sarah Thomsen finds new hope in long recovery from concussion
On June 29, 16-year-old Michael Schuls was working at Florence Hardwoods when a tragic accident...
Teen killed in Florence sawmill accident will save lives, including his mother’s
Wisconsin boy killed in sawmill accident was doing work allowed by state law, records suggest
Delta County Sheriff’s Office finds body of 22-year-old Escanaba woman
GoFundMe, memorial fund set up for Harley Corwin
Kaukauna Police has issued an advisory for the public to avoid a downtown area of the city.
Standoff in Kaukauna comes to an end after more than 5 hours

Latest News

ThedaStar Adds Additional Helipad; Redesigned Trauma Center Features Enhanced Technology
ThedaCare announces additional ThedaStar helipad, redesigned trauma center
According to the Federal Trade Commission, these are the top five text scams reported.
Employee scammed by con artist pretending to be boss, authorities said
ThedaCare announces additional ThedaStar helipad, redesigned trauma center
Every time Action 2 News reports about a body or car recovered from the water of a lake or...
Behind-the-scenes look at Green Bay Police Dept. dive team training
Every time Action 2 News reports about a body or car recovered from the water of a lake or...
Behind-the-scenes look at Green Bay Police Dept. dive team training