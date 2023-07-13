3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: News from Venus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scientists have discovered phosphine gas in the clouds of Venus, sparking new debate about if life can exist there. After all, phosphine on Earth is developed by bacteria that live in very low-oxygen environments, according to research conducted by scientists at Cardiff University.

More dispatches from space: The Mars Express Orbiter will continue its mission, started on June 2, 2003, by the European Space Agency (ESA). Officials extended its run until at least December 31, 2026.

A little closer to home, we will return to the “hot spot” on the Moon and find out what that is.

Finally - are we really going to see the Northern Lights as forecast over NE Wisconsin? At first, it was supposed to be a spectacle in the nightly skies, but then it was scaled down to just a glimmer. We have the very latest on what we may really be able to see.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.