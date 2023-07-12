Tennis star Naomi Osaka becomes mother for first time, welcomes baby girl

Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.
Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka is a new mom.(ZUMA / MGN | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former world No. 1 tennis player Naomi Osaka has become a mother for the first time.

The World Tennis Association announced Oosaka has given birth to a daughter.

The four-time major champion announced her pregnancy in January.

She posted a photo of an ultrasound scan on her social media accounts.

In June, she confirmed that she and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, would be welcoming a baby girl.

Osaka has not played since September last year.

She has previously said she plans to return to tennis in 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaukauna Police has issued an advisory for the public to avoid a downtown area of the city.
Standoff in Kaukauna comes to an end after more than 5 hours
Sarah Thomsen talks about her progress recovering from crash injuries and how new prismatic...
Sarah Thomsen talks about new development in recovery: “A whole new world”
Picture of a wildfire burning between Coloma and Wautoma. Monday, July 10, 2023.
Eight firefighters treated for heat, smoke exposure fighting Waushara County fire
Mile of Music returns to downtown Appleton in less than a month, but a popular venue won't be...
Popular venue pulls out of Mile of Music
Wisconsin boy killed in sawmill accident was doing work allowed by state law, records suggest

Latest News

The Oshkosh Fire Department announced a creative approach to recruiting this week.
Oshkosh Fire Dept. seeking to address diversity in industry
A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of...
Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Snowshovels in hand, Vermonters volunteer to clean up after epic floods
75 million brace brutal heat wave, new flood threat emerges
Michael Burham is being sought after escaping from a Pennsylvania jail days ago, police said.
Drone may have been flying near Pennsylvania jail before homicide suspect’s escape, police say