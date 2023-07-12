SUMMER SPOTTY STORMS THROUGH SUNDAY DUE TO SLOW MOVING LOW

We’re about to head into an unsettled weather pattern. Low pressure high up in the sky over central Canada, will slowly wobble towards the Great Lakes.
By Bo Fogal
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
We’re about to head into an unsettled weather pattern. Low pressure high up in the sky over central Canada, will slowly wobble towards the Great Lakes over the next few days because of a high pressure system over Greenland. Disturbances rotating around this big weathermaker will kick off some overdue showers and thunderstorms.

However, there’s a catch... Most of our HIT AND MISS showers and storms will pop up during the afternoon and evening hours. That’s when the atmosphere will be most unstable. Between now and Sunday, some folks south of Green Bay could pick up at least an inch of rainfall. That rainfall would be very welcome, especially since we’re still in a MODERATE drought. Keep your fingers crossed! Otherwise, our severe weather outlook will be in the LOW category through the weekend.

Because of clouds thickening late morning into afternoon, this has caused temperatures to stall in the lower 70s and upper 60s along lakeshore. Our weather looks warmer and more humid over the next few days. High temperatures will be in the 80s from tomorrow through Sunday. There are signs that some hot weather may be edging closer to us towards the end of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

THURSDAY: N/NE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Variable clouds. Spotty thundershowers, especially SOUTH. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Thunderstorms possible SOUTH. LOW: 62

THURSDAY: Clouds, then sunshine. Warmer and more humid. Pop-up afternoon thundershowers possible. HIGH: 79 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm. humid and breezy. Scattered afternoon storms. HIGH: 83 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. A pop-up afternoon storm is possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and a bit humid. Scattered late thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy and a little cooler. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Seasonably warm. HIGH: 81

