Sarah Thomsen talks about new development in recovery: “A whole new world”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many of you have asked about her, and we have some very encouraging news to pass along about Action 2 News anchor Sarah Thomsen.

Sarah sat down with co-anchor Jeff Alexander to talk about her long road to recovery since suffering a severe concussion in a car crash -- which police cited the other driver for causing. Sarah’s been out of work since May of last year.

After more than a year of dealing with constant symptoms of nausea, dizziness and headaches, a neurologist referred Sarah to an eye doctor specializing in brain injuries. They did some tests and found her right eye is damaged. That’s causing her brain to work overtime, trying to get both of her eyes to work together normally.

Her doctor thinks specialized glasses will eventually correct the problem, letting Sarah get back to a normal life.

“They have prisms in them,” she explained, “that’s supposed to keep this eye going where it’s supposed to and not letting it trail off.”

“It’s very weird because my kids put my glasses on for a minute and look through them and they’re like, ‘Mom, it’s the same, nothing looks different,’ but when I put them on it’s like a whole new world,” she said, laughing.

Sarah just started wearing the glasses Monday and says it will likely be at least a few months before she can return to work, but she’s now more confident she will be back.

Many viewers have sent her well-wishes, which she has deeply appreciated. Watch Jeff’s in-depth story with Sarah Wednesday on Action 2 News at Six.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.