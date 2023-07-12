Oshkosh Fire Dept. seeking to address diversity in industry

The Oshkosh Fire Department announced a creative approach to recruiting this week.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Fire Department announced a creative approach to recruiting this week.

Thanks to an anonymous and generous donation, the department is teaming up with Fox Valley Technical College and Firefighter’s ABC’s to offer a grant program to attract underrepresented groups to pursue a career in firefighting and emergency medical services.

Addressing diversity in firefighting is part of a larger effort to recruit and retain firefighters. Learn more in the video above.

